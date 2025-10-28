Dubai Chocolate Puts Clinicians on Alert for Allergy Risks

(MedPage Today) – linicians are raising concerns that trendy “Dubai-style chocolate” could be landing more food allergy patients in the emergency department, especially as Halloween approaches.

Some may not realize that pistachio is a key ingredient, but that's not the only challenge, experts said. The bars often contain many allergens — including other nuts, sesame, wheat, and milk — and not all of these may be disclosed, as labeling standards can vary with imported products.