(Gizmodo) – New controls attempt to please critics on both sides with a balance between bland and habit-forming.

Improved benchmarks may win over some users, but the biggest change with GPT-5.1 is in its presentation. OpenAI says it heard from users that they wanted AI models to simulate different communication styles depending on the task, so the company is offering eight preset options, including Professional, Friendly, Candid, Quirky, Efficient, Cynical, and Nerdy, alongside a Default setting.

These presets alter the instructions fed into each prompt to simulate different personality styles, but the underlying model capabilities remain the same across all settings. (Read More)