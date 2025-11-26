AI Christian ‘singer’ Solomon Ray tops the charts, stirs ethical debate

(The Hill) – Solomon Ray became the top artist on the iTunes Top 100 Christian and gospel albums chart last week. But there’s something that may bother you about the Christian artist: He is not human.

According to Christianity Today, Ray was entirely created by artificial intelligence. That includes his voice, performance style, lyrics and persona.

His most recent album is called "A Soulful Christmas," and it features tracks with titles like "Soul to the World" and "Jingle Bell Soul."