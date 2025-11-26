(ProPublica) – Walker’s death is one of multiple cases ProPublica is investigating in which women with underlying health conditions died after they were unable to end their pregnancies.

Walker had known that abortion was illegal in Texas, but she had thought that hospitals could make an exception for patients like her, whose health was at risk.

The reality: In states that ban abortion, patients with chronic conditions and other high-risk pregnancies often have nowhere to turn.

They enter pregnancy sick and are expected to get sicker. Yet lawmakers who wrote the bans have refused to create exceptions for health risks. (Read More)