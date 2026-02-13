Inside the New York City Date Night for AI Lovers

(Wired) – EVA AI created a pop-up romantic date night at a Manhattan wine bar to help in making AI-human relationships a “new normal.”

If you’re the type of person who cares about Valentine’s Day, not having someone to spend it with can be a bummer.

While dating apps have been yielding diminishing returns for singles for years now, more people are finding companionship with AI partners.

But where do you take your AI lover for a night on the town?

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, EVA AI decided to try out an experiment. The app, where users can text or live video call (a new feature) with AI dates, set up a pop-up café at Same Same Wine Bar in Manhattan. (Read More)