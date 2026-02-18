(Wired) – WIRED spoke with the Zoomer founders of a platform where AI agents hire humans to do real-world tasks. Their pitch: “People would love to have a clanker as their boss.”

The provocatively titled platform enables users to connect AI agents like Clawdbot or Claude to its Model Context Protocol server so they can search, book, and pay for humans to carry out tasks in "meatspace." Think of it like Fiverr, but doing away with the human recruiter and letting autonomous bots do the hiring instead.