It Was Too Easy for Her to Kill Herself

(The Atlantic) – The case of Eileen Mihich should disturb both advocates and opponents of medically assisted suicide.

The four-star Hotel deLuxe in Portland, Oregon, features a soaring lobby with a gilded ceiling that drips with chandeliers. Eileen Mihich, a 31-year-old woman from nearby Beaverton, checked in on the afternoon of March 6, 2025. Two days later, a hotel employee named Stephen Jones noticed that Mihich had failed to check out at the appointed time and went to her eighth-floor room to investigate. No one answered, and the room was silent behind the door, so he let himself in. He found Mihich dead on the bed, with purpling skin. Jones immediately called the police, who noted the empty pill bottles at Mihich's bedside, along with a pamphlet: "Step-by-Step Instructions for Taking Aid in Dying Medications."