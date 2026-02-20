Why does women’s pain last longer than men’s? A new study offers an answer

(NBC News) – The research suggests that men’s immune systems have a better mechanism for shutting off pain, which could explain why women have more chronic symptoms.

Historically, some doctors have dismissed these differences as women exaggerating their pain or being unable to tolerate the same discomfort as men. But studies have repeatedly found that women are more likely to experience chronic pain in general and that their pain lasts longer, on average.

A study published Friday in the journal Science Immunology offers a clue as to why: Men’s immune systems may have a better mechanism for shutting off pain, likely because of their higher testosterone levels. (Read More)