N.J. woman thought her birth control was safe. Now she’s one of over 2,000 suing Pfizer.

February 20, 2026

A gavel on an opened book

(NJ.com via Yahoo!) – Blonski didn’t know the contraception she’d taken for two decades may be linked to her health problems.

She was unaware of the connection until very recently, following publicity around a March 2024 study in The British Medical Journal that found women who used Depo‑Provera for at least a year faced a fivefold increased risk of developing brain tumors.

Depo-Provera is a long-acting injectable form of birth control administered every three months, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, Informed Consent, Neuroethics, News, Pharma, Reproductive Ethics

Ad