Blonski didn't know the contraception she'd taken for two decades may be linked to her health problems.

She was unaware of the connection until very recently, following publicity around a March 2024 study in The British Medical Journal that found women who used Depo‑Provera for at least a year faced a fivefold increased risk of developing brain tumors.

Depo-Provera is a long-acting injectable form of birth control administered every three months, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.