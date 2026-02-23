Government Docs Reveal New Details About Tesla and Waymo Robotaxis’ Human Babysitters

(Wired) – Self-driving-vehicle companies are revealing new details about their safety-critical “remote assistance” programs—but questions remain.

But this month, in government documents submitted by Alphabet subsidiary Waymo and electric-auto maker Tesla, the companies have revealed more details about the people and programs that help the vehicles when their software gets confused.

The details of these companies’ “remote assistance” programs are important because the humans supporting the robots are critical in ensuring the cars are driving safely on public roads, industry experts say. Even robotaxis that run smoothly most of the time get into situations that their self-driving systems find perplexing. (Read More)