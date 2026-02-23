(New York Times) – Tech leaders are beginning to worry about the public’s underwhelming enthusiasm for their plans to remake the world with artificial intelligence. Will that burst the bubble?

“I can’t really remember a boom with such active hostility to it,” said William Quinn, co-author of “Boom and Bust: A Global History of Financial Bubbles.” “People usually find new technology exciting. It happened with electricity, bicycles, motorcars. There were fears but also hopes. A.I. is notable, perhaps unique, for the lack of enthusiasm.”

Even as more than half of Americans have tried large language models (and virtually everyone who has done anything online has inadvertently used A.I.), studies show that people are far more worried than they are excited. According to Pew, 61 percent of respondents to a 2025 survey said they wished they had more control over how A.I. was used in their own life. (Read More)