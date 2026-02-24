(NBC New) – A recent lawsuit is challenging one company, EmblemHealth, over its so-called ghost network of mental health providers.

These inaccurate or misleading physician directories have for years been an obstacle for patients seeking in-network providers and have even led some to pay large sums out of pocket, or to delay or forgo care. The problem is especially acute when it comes to mental health care providers.

But attempts to hold insurance companies accountable for ghost networks have largely fallen short.


