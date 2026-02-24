First British baby born using transplanted womb from dead donor

(BBC) – A baby boy has become the first child in the UK to be born using a womb transplanted from a dead donor.

Grace Bell, who is in her 30s and was born without a viable womb, says her little boy Hugo, who is now 10 weeks old, is “simply a miracle”.

Bell and her partner Steve Powell, from Kent, paid tribute to the “kindness and selflessness” of the donor and her family for their “incredible gift”, while also thanking medical teams in Oxford and London who supported their journey.

The surgeons involved said the birth was “a ground-breaking moment”, which could give hope to many more women with a similar diagnosis. (Read More)