Oura Ring Wants to Put an OB-GYN on Your Finger With New AI for Women’s Health

If you currently have an Oura Ring on your finger, then you’re likely familiar with Oura Advisor, the company’s in-app AI chatbot that can answer your health questions. Today, Oura announced that within Oura Advisor, it’s launching its own AI model specifically designed to focus on women’s health: the menstrual cycle, menopause, fertility and more. However, it is currently only in testing under the app’s Oura Labs tab. (Read More)