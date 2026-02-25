(Washington Post via MSN) – Obstetrician Jeanne Conry has long paid attention to the “1,300-day window”— the months before conception through a child’s second birthday. Studies show nutrition and lifestyle during this period can shape pregnancy outcomes and the long-term health of the babies. Conry began to wonder if such factors could also influence autism.

She is now helping lead an educational push aimed at alerting women to their exposure to toxins, stress and infections during this narrow and consequential window — guided by the idea that what happens then may subtly shape eggs or sperm, and in turn, influence a child’s development long before pregnancy begins. (Read More)