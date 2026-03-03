Instagram to alert parents if teens search for self-harm and suicide content

(BBC) – Parents using Instagram’s child supervision tools will soon receive alerts if their teen repeatedly searches for suicide or self-harm related terms on the platform.

It is the first time parent company Meta will proactively alert parents to searches by their child on Instagram for harmful material, rather than just block searches and direct users to external help.

Parents and teens enrolled in Instagram’s Teen Accounts experience in the UK, US, Australia and Canada will be notified about the alerts from next week, with the rest of the world to follow later. (Read More)