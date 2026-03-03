I checked out one of the biggest anti-AI protests ever

(MIT Technology Review) – Pull the plug! Pull the plug! Stop the slop! Stop the slop! For a few hours this Saturday, February 28, I watched as a couple of hundred anti-AI protesters marched through London’s King’s Cross tech hub, home to the UK headquarters of OpenAI, Meta, and Google DeepMind, chanting slogans and waving signs. The march was organized by two separate activist groups, Pause AI and Pull the Plug, which billed it as the largest protest of its kind yet.

The range of concerns on show covered everything from online slop and abusive images to killer robots and human extinction. (Read More)