A dose of psilocybin helps smokers quit in new study
March 11, 2026
(NPR) – The long-running campaign against smoking could find reinforcements from the new wave of research into psychedelics.
Though much of the attention around psychedelics has focused on depression and other mental health conditions, researchers believe these substances also hold the potential to transform addiction treatment.
A new study makes the strongest case yet for a psychedelic drug’s impact on smoking, which remains the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. (Read More)