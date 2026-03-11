IVF Treatment Is Expensive—Costco Will Now Offer Cheaper Access

(Self) – A new partnership between Costco, Sesame (a cash-pay health care marketplace), and IVI RMA (a network of fertility clinics) aims to lower some of the major barriers to accessing fertility care in this country. On Monday, the companies announced that for $99 a month with a Costco membership (or $119 without), you can meet virtually with a doctor of your choosing on the Sesame platform for a fertility intake and diagnostic workup. That means bypassing often months-long wait times to get an appointment with a specialist. (Read More)