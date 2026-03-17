OpenAI’s Bid to Allow X-Rated Talk Is Freaking Out Its Own Advisers

(WSJ) – Warnings surface that the company risks creating a ‘sexy suicide coach’ if it begins allowing sexually explicit chats

Citing the need to “treat adult users like adults,” OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman had last year floated the idea of enabling erotic conversation in its ChatGPT chatbot and dropping its ban on such X-rated content.

The plan sparked vigorous debate internally over the potential risks. Council members, with backgrounds in fields like psychology and cognitive neuroscience, had also expressed strong reservations.

Then OpenAI dropped a bombshell: Despite the concerns, it was forging ahead with its erotica plans.

When they assembled for the January meeting, council members were unanimous—and furious. They warned that AI-powered erotica could foster unhealthy emotional dependence on ChatGPT for users and that minors could find ways to access sex chats, according to people familiar with the matter. (Read More)