Japan Approves the World’s First Treatment Made With Reprogrammed Human Cells

(Wired) – Researchers in Japan pioneered reprogrammed cells 20 years ago. Now the country has given the first-ever authorizations to manufacture and sell medical products based on the technology.

SMaRT, located in Suita City, Osaka Prefecture, is responsible for the production of Amshepri and is the world’s first commercial manufacturing facility dedicated to regenerative medicine and cell-based drugs derived from donor iPS cells. The iPS cells used as raw material for the product come from a stock provided by the Kyoto University iPS Cell Research Foundation, and the differentiation induction and manufacturing technologies are based on proprietary technologies from Kyoto University and other institutions. (Read More)