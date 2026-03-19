China approves brain chip to treat paralysis — a world first

(Nature) – Chip allows people with paralysis to control a soft robotic hand.

China has approved a brain implant for people with severe paralysis to help restore their hand movements. The brain–computer interface (BCI) is the first in the world to be available for use outside clinical trials.

The device, developed by Neuracle Medical Technology in Shanghai, China, was authorized last week by the National Medical Products Administration. It will be available to people aged between 18 and 60 years old who have paralysis that affects all of their limbs and is caused by an injury to the neck area of the spinal cord. (Read More)