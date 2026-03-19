(CBC) – Province says doctors and nurses are accepting jobs in urban and rural areas all over B.C.

“I was horrified,” she said, recalling the day four people were killed, including two fellow doctors. “I came home from the lockdown and told my husband, ‘We have to get out of here.'”

The next day, Herdman Royal applied to work in B.C. Last fall, she moved her family to Nanaimo to start a new life. She’s one of hundreds of American health professionals that have made a similar move in recent months.

Government data provided to CBC News reveals B.C. has hired 414 health-care workers since it launched a recruitment campaign in the U.S. exactly one year ago. (Read More)