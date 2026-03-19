A New Level of Vaccine Purgatory

(The Atlantic) – On Monday, a federal judge issued a preliminary ruling with a harsh reprimand for the Trump administration: You’ve done this vaccine stuff all wrong.

The Trump administration likely broke the law, the judge’s 45-page decision argued, when it dismissed and abruptly reconstituted the CDC’s expert vaccine-advisory panel last June, stacking the committee with members who have aggressively questioned the safety of vaccines. Top health officials also probably acted illegally, the ruling said, when they made sweeping alterations to the nation’s childhood-immunization schedule in January, without the input of their own, remade panel.

If the decision becomes final, it stands to all but wipe away a year’s worth of vaccine-policy change at the CDC. (Read More)