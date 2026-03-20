The Men Obsessed With ‘High T’

(Wired) – Low testosterone was once thought of as an issue largely for older men, but there is now a growing collective obsession with having “High T,” fueled by manosphere influencers and closely tied to the Make America Healthy Again movement. Both podcaster Joe Rogan and US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. have said they have taken testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) drugs; more than 11 million men in the US were prescribed the drug in 2024, up from 7.3 million in 2019, according to health care research company IQVIA.

In some circles, men now test their testosterone every six months—swapping numbers in locker rooms and group chats the way they compare bench press stats—as they try to counter a significant decline in average testosterone levels in recent years.

But the trend also risks making healthy, younger men pathologize over their levels of the still little-understood hormone. (Read More)