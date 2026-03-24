Meta Ordered to Pay $375M in New Mexico Child Exploitation Lawsuit

(CNET) – The New Mexico ruling comes as a Los Angeles jury is still debating whether Meta’s social media platforms are addictive to children.

A New Mexico jury found Tuesday that Meta violated the state’s consumer protection laws by misleading users about the safety of and allowing child sexual exploitation on its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, as reported earlier by Reuters.

The company was ordered to pay $375 million in penalties as a result of the lawsuit, which was brought by the state’s attorney general. (Read More)