Meta and YouTube Lose Landmark Social-Media Addiction Trial

(WSJ) – Jurors found the companies negligent and said their app designs caused harm to children

A jury found Instagram’s owner Meta and YouTube negligent for operating a product that harmed kids and teens and failed to warn about those dangers. The decision dealt a blow to the companies that have historically been shielded by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

The jury ordered the companies to pay $3 million to the plaintiff, named Kaley G.M., who testified that social-media use that started before she was a teenager had dominated her life for years and had contributed to mental health issues including anxiety, depression and body dysmorphia. The jury also said Meta and YouTube should pay another $3 million in punitive damages. (Read More)