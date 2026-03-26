Maternal mortality rises in US aid-dependent countries under Republican presidents, study shows

(The Guardian) – Global family planning aid typically drops under Republican presidents and then rises again by 48% once Democratic presidents are elected, the research, published in BMJ Global Health, finds.

For countries heavily reliant on US aid, there are sweeping ramifications from this switch. When Republican presidents take control and shrink family planning aid, it correlates to an 11% increase in maternal mortality, the study found. This is equivalent to around 45 additional deaths for every 100,000 live births. (Read More)