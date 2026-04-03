AI Ethics and Faith, with Greg Cootsona

(Conversing Podcast) – We might be living through the most consequential technological moment in human history. In this episode, Greg Cootsona—theologian, pastor, and executive director of AI and Faith—joins Mark Labberton reflect on a lifetime’s convergence of work in faith, science, and ethics now fully engaged at the frontier of artificial intelligence.

“AI is not simply a technical project. It is an expression of human hopes and fears, our longings for power, our craving for convenience, and our hunger for transcendence and meaning. In that sense, every AI model carries an implicit anthropology and an embedded moral vision.” (Listen Here)