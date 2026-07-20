FDA Walks Back Finding of Cyclospora Parasite as Outbreak Probe Continues

(WSJ) – Agency earlier said sample of lettuce from Taylor Farms tested positive for cyclospora, but company’s recall remains in place

The Food and Drug Administration walked back an earlier statement that a sample of lettuce from Taylor Farms tested positive for cyclospora, but noted that tests are continuing on products pulled from the market.

The finding complicates the messaging from health authorities tracking the sources behind major outbreaks of foodborne illnesses and efforts to address concerns from the public about which foods are safe to eat.

The FDA said its investigation is ongoing. It is still advising consumers not to eat recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms. (Read More)