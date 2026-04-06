Behind the Curtain: Sam’s superintelligence New Deal

April 6, 2026

OpenAI logo with a metallic outline of a brain

(Axios) – OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is doing something no tech titan has ever done: He’s publishing a detailed blueprint for how government should tax, regulate and redistribute the wealth from the very technology he’s racing to build and spread.

Why it matters: Altman told us in a half-hour interview that AI superintelligence is so close, so mind-bending, so disruptive that America needs a new social contract — on the scale of the Progressive Era in the early 1900s, and the New Deal during the Great Depression. (Read More)

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