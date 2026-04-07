The ChatGPT Symptom Spiral

(The Atlantic) – Online communities focused on health anxiety—an umbrella term for excessive worrying about illness or bodily sensations—are filling up with conversations about ChatGPT and other AI tools. Some say it makes them spiral more than ever, while others who feel like it helps in the moment admit it’s morphed into a compulsion they struggle to resist. I spoke with four therapists who treat the condition (including my own); they all said that they’re seeing clients use chatbots in this way, and that they’re concerned about how AI can lead people to constantly seek reassurance, perpetuating the condition. “Because the answers are so immediate and so personalized, it’s even more reinforcing than Googling. This kind of takes it to the next level,” Lisa Levine, a psychologist specializing in anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder, and who treats patients with health anxiety specifically, told me. (Read More)