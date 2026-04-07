Lawsuit claims Florida doctor used ‘mentally ill’ woman as surrogate

(Florida Today) – A Florida doctor entangled in an embryo mixup lawsuit is being sued by another patient claiming he used a “severely mentally ill” woman as a surrogate.

Dr. Milton McNichol, along with Fertility Center of Orlando, IVF Life, IVF Orlando, are named in the new lawsuit filed in March in Seminole County. It alleges a woman in her early 20s was used as surrogate for her cousin and her cousin’s partner, despite the woman’s long-documented history of severe psychiatric illnesses, including Baker Act admissions and experiencing psychiatric instability at the time of the IVF procedure.

The unnamed woman’s attorney, Andrew Rader, said his client was in no condition to be a surrogate and could not meaningfully consent to it. (Read More)