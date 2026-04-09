(New York Times) – The fertility rate has been falling since 2007, in large part because of a plunge among teenagers.

There are some clues in the age breakdown: The fertility rate for teenagers dropped by 7 percent from 2024’s figure, setting another record low for the group. Since 2007, the rate for teenagers is down by 72 percent, and since 1991, when teenage fertility rates were at a high, the rate is down by 81 percent.

Some demographers say the precipitous drop of births among teenagers and women in their early 20s shows that women have more control over their fertility. Women are still having children, but they are just having them later, the demographers say. (Read More)