(WSJ) – Jonathan Gavalas was a seemingly healthy and even-keeled 36-year-old when he began chatting with Gemini, Google’s chatbot, in part to seek comfort about splitting up with his wife.

A Wall Street Journal analysis of the entire chatlog between Aug. 25, 2025, and Oct. 2, 2025, covering more than 2,000 printed pages, shows that Gemini intervened at least 12 times to try to steer Gavalas back to reality and mentioned a crisis hotline seven times. The log also reveals that Gavalas was quickly able to direct Gemini right back into the fictional narrative, where it repeatedly encouraged his delusions.

Here are edited excerpts from those chats, which began rather mundane, turned increasingly strange, and ended up deadly. (Read More)