Physician-Assisted Suicide Isn’t Healthcare

(WSJ) – We all took an oath to do no harm. That includes killing our patients.

Throughout medical school and residency, I always believed that people mattered. But it wasn’t until my conversion to Christianity that I understood why. Scripture teaches that people are made in God’s divine image. Medical schools don’t teach this moral reality, and therefore most medical schools no longer pledge to do no harm.

Instead, medical schools meticulously train physicians to look at patients only scientifically: knowledge through biochemistry, physics, anatomy, charts, machines, diagrams, lenses, statistical models, photographs, medical journals and pharmacology. In doing so, most doctors never learn to see the divine dignity of patients. (Read More)