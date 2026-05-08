The Quest to Use AI to Help Find New Drugs

(WSJ) – Drug companies like Eli Lilly and Roche are racing to build supercomputers to help fix the 90% failure rate in drug development

Drug companies have been talking about the potential for AI to supercharge drug development for years, but it hasn’t materialized in a big way yet.

“There was this promise you’d see dramatic improvement” in the rate of success of drug clinical trials as a result of AI, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Trung Huynh. “I don’t think that’s happened yet. I don’t think there’s definitive proof that AI improves outcomes so far.”

Part of the problem is that the amount of underlying scientific data to train AI models has been limited, and the cost of running high-volume computer experiments is high, though it is coming down, said Najat Khan, CEO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals. (Read More)