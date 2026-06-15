Inside the wellness world’s healthiest rave, where biohackers partied with functional drinks and high-tech recovery tools

(New York Post) – They were too busy partying like immortality could wait — which, oddly enough, may be part of the secret they traveled to the Texas capital to learn in the first place.

“If you look at the numbers for longevity, having a community and a place where you belong makes you live longer,” Asprey, the founder of biohacking, told reporters. “So does movement and so does dance.”

Researchers agree that social connection helps people live longer, healthier and happier lives, with the impact of isolation on mortality comparable to major health risks like smoking. (Read More)