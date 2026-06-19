There Is Already a Word for the Deep Moral Failures of AI

June 19, 2026

An old Bible

(The Atlantic) – It’s sin.

For the past few years, I’ve been troubled by a word, and that word is sin. I keep reaching for it, because it seems to be the only term strong enough to describe the new forms of dehumanization that artificial intelligence has introduced—even though calling something a sin sounds embarrassing to me, like throwing salt over your shoulder or stowing a lucky penny in your pocket.

The problem is, I don’t know what else to call it when companies market digital girlfriends to the heartsick and young. Or when they hawk robot companions to the lonely and old. Or when a billionaire explains that he intends to sell intelligence—trained on humanity’s stolen intellectual property—back to us as a utility, like electricity or water. These developments are not just wrong. They feel to me like something deeper and darker. (Read More)

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Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Faith, General Bioethics, highlights, News, Op-Ed

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