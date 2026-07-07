Food Preservatives May Increase the Risk of High Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Disease

(Wired) – A large-scale study demonstrates that preservatives widely used in everyday processed foods may exacerbate common health risks.

The analysis found that participants with the highest intake of non-antioxidant preservatives had a 29 percent higher risk of developing hypertension than those with the lowest intake. They also had a 16 percent higher risk of overall cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke, and angina. Participants with the highest intake of antioxidant preservatives likewise showed a 22 percent higher risk of hypertension. (Read More)