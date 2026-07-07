From cloning to gene-editing: the enduring legacy of Dolly the sheep

(Nature) – Dolly’s brush with celebrity could hold lessons for current discussions about reproductive technologies.

Reproductive cloning is now being used in agriculture to generate gene-edited cattle with no horns and pigs with organs that might be suitable for transplantation into humans. Moreover, an industry has sprung up to create copies of cherished pets, show animals and sport horses.

But in one important respect, Dolly’s legacy is not that anticipated in the frantic weeks after news of her birth became public in 1997. From the start, much of the world’s media portrayed Dolly as a step towards the imminent creation of cloned humans. No such development has materialized. (Read More)