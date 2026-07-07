(Straight Arrow News) – Pregnant women in the U.S. are routinely exposed to dozens of chemicals found in everyday products. Some of these chemicals are linked to poorer birth outcomes, a new study reported.

Researchers from across the country followed more than 5,000 pregnancies over 21 years and found that the typical pregnant woman was exposed to over 40 different chemicals. More than a dozen of the chemicals tested were associated with poorer birth outcomes, including slightly shorter pregnancies, lower birth weight or a higher risk of preterm birth. (Read More)