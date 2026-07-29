Made by AI? EU tells firms to stick a label on it from Sunday

(AFP via Yahoo!News) – Deepfakes and other AI-generated content must be labelled from Sunday, as the European Union’s sweeping artificial intelligence transparency rules kick in.

The goal? To make sure Europeans immediately know whether the online content they see is real or fake.

The EU’s comprehensive AI law enters into force in stages. From Sunday, companies must ensure their AI systems like chatbots make it clear to users they are AI, or when an image or text has been created using AI, there must be a label saying so. (Read More)