A device that revives eyeballs from dead donors could make eye transplants possible

(MIT Technology Review) – It’s not easy to transplant a whole human eye. The surgery is difficult. And the eyes themselves start to degenerate as soon as they’ve left the body. When surgeons attempted it a few years ago, the newly transplanted eye wasn’t able to see.

But researchers believe they might have a solution: a device that maintains and revives freshly removed eyeballs using a technique called perfusion. Perfusion works by providing surgically removed organs with some of the oxygen and nutrients they typically get when they’re inside a body. Treated eyes don’t degrade as quickly; they also appear to retain the ability to transmit electrical signals and potentially see. The device could one day make eye transplants a viable possibility. (Read More)