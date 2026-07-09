How GLP-1s Changed One Woman’s Battle With Bulimia

(WSJ) – Research into how drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound could help people with eating disorders is limited, but emerging

While blockbuster GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound are known for helping people lose weight, Gordon is part of a new wave of people using them to treat their eating disorders instead. Success, for them, might actually involve gaining weight.

Some doctors say they see remarkable success in conditions like bulimia and binge-eating disorder, which have been notoriously difficult to treat. By quieting food noise, these drugs might be able to address some of the hallmarks of disordered eating. But experts say widespread adoption is unlikely to occur soon, because of limited scientific data—and because the drugs might have as much potential to hurt patients with eating disorders as to help them. (Read More)