Jersey to legalise assisted dying after Royal Assent

(BBC) – A law to allow terminally ill adults the right to choose to end their own lives in Jersey has been granted Royal Assent, meaning the island’s government can bring it into force.

The government said this was a “critical step” in making sure the assisted dying service could begin on schedule later next year, after the bill was approved by the States in February.

When it comes into law, which is expected in a few days’ time, Jersey will be the first part of the British Isles where assisted dying is legalised. (Read More)