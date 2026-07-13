My Search for a Psychiatric Bed in an Overburdened Health System

July 13, 2026

Man sitting on a couch

(KFF Health News) – Since the 1950s, the United States has seen a dramatic decline in the number of psychiatric beds nationwide due in part to deinstitutionalization and the rise of antipsychotics. But that has created a critical shortage for those needing help. From 2011 to 2023, the number of hospitals with inpatient psychiatric units dropped significantly, according to a 2025 study. Another study from that year found that this country has 28.4 inpatient psychiatric beds per 100,000 people — not even half the 60-bed ratio researchers frequently refer to as the optimal level.

The shortage has created what the American Psychiatric Association calls a crisis: emergency rooms overwhelmed with people suffering from severe mental health illnesses, inpatient stays prematurely shortened to speed up bed turnover, and acutely ill individuals left without critical care. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Mental Health, News, Op-Ed

Ad