OB-GYN pay overhaul spells changes for maternal care

(Axios) – A major change to how OB-GYNs are paid is coming, bringing the potential for improved maternal health — but also higher costs.

Why it matters: The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among peer countries, and obstetrics units across the country have been closing in recent years due to staffing shortages and low margins. Changing how the specialty is reimbursed could promote more personalized care and better data on patient needs. (Read More)