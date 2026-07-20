Silicon Valley Has Lost Its Biggest Advantage

(The Atlantic) – In the data-center age, the business of tech companies is more like oil-refining than coding.

The AI boom has showered some of the nation’s most prominent companies in market value. OpenAI and Anthropic are now the two most valuable private companies in the world. Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia have become larger than ever. But among the biggest winners has been Caterpillar, a purveyor of yellow trucks and cranes. Caterpillar’s stock has more than doubled in value over the past year, making the company worth six times as much as Nike. Its ascent has little to do with the construction vehicles (both real and toy) that it is known for. Instead, Caterpillar’s success comes from its giant gas-powered engines that are helping power the nation’s data-center build-out. (Read More)