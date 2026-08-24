AI’s Next Big Leap Is Into the Real World

(WSJ) – Engineers and investors pile into world models, aka ‘large action models,’ to do for robotics what ChatGPT did for writing and coding

Today’s AI large language models might excel at pushing a pencil around, but proponents say doing real physical work requires large action models, aka world models.

In this approach intended for piloting robots, artificial-intelligence models are trained on videogames and simulations, rather than literature, code and images. They have recently reached a point where, in some circumstances, they can navigate in three-dimensional space and even manipulate objects autonomously with just a simple set of instructions. (Read More)